As Neelakurinji drapes Idukki's Chokramudi, Muthuvans relish the scent of revival

IDUKKI: The first tracts of Neelakurinji have begun blooming on the slopes of Chokramudi after a gap of 12 years, bringing cheer to the Muthuvan tribal community, which considers the hill a sacred landscape and the cradle of its cultural heritage.

With mass flowering expected over the coming months, tribal elders say the early bloom symbolises not only the revival of one of Kerala’s richest biodiversity hotspots but the preservation of their faith, traditions and way of life.

Chokramudi, one of the highest peaks in Idukki, has long been revered by the Muthuvans, who believe the hill derives its name from Chokrunathan (Shiva). The hill is home to around seven traditional worship sites of the community, including the centuries-old Kallu Koyil, a rare stone temple believed to be more than 150 years old. Unlike most Muthuvan places of worship, which were traditionally temporary structures made of mud or bamboo, Kallu Koyil remains a unique symbol of the community’s history and spiritual connection with nature.

Former district panchayat member and Muthuvan community member C Rajendran said the flowering has brought immense happiness to tribal families who had united with local residents to protect Chokramudi from encroachments and illegal construction. “For us, the return of Neelakurinji is not merely about flowers covering the hills. It is a reminder that we have been able to safeguard a landscape that protects our culture, our beliefs and the wildlife that thrives here,” he said.

Forest department officials said Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana), an endemic shrub of the southern Western Ghats, has started flowering in patches at Chokramudi. The plant follows a unique 12-year flowering cycle, carpeting the montane grasslands in shades of violet-blue before completing its life cycle.