Centre gives no timeline for Kollam junction revamp

KOLLAM: The Centre has not specified a completion timeline for the redevelopment of Kollam Junction under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, despite being asked to provide the project's physical and financial progress, percentage of completion and proposed date of completion in the Lok Sabha.

Replying to a question by Kollam MP N K Premachandran, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the redevelopment works at Kollam station are progressing at a good pace. He said the service building, multi-level car parking facility and parcel building have already been completed, while construction of the 12-metre-wide foot overbridge, air concourse, north terminal building, south terminal building and platform upgradation works is under way. However, the minister's reply did not indicate the percentage of work completed or when the project is expected to be commissioned.

Kollam Junction is the second busiest railway stations in Kerala in terms of trains handled per day, with an average footfall of 1.6 crore per annum which corresponds to nearly 47,000 footfalls daily. In order to handle the ever-increasing passenger volumes, Southern Railway has taken up the development project of Kollam Junction under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The work was awarded as an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for an amount of Rs 361.18 crore in August 2022 with a completion period of 39 months. The completion period was November 2025 and yet the works are nowhere.