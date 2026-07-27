Dearth of distributors affects availability of Hilly Aqua water in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Consumers in several parts of the state are being forced to buy costlier private bottled water as the state government’s Hilly Aqua brand remains unavailable in many taluks, especially of northern districts, due to a lack of distributors.

Despite being priced Rs 5 lower per litre than private brands, Hilly Aqua -- produced by the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC) -- has no distributors in Kannur, Kasaragod and Wayanad districts.

“Expanding Hilly Aqua distribution across all taluks in a district would make the subsidised bottled water more accessible and improve its reach. Private bottled water brands are readily available even in rural areas, while the government’s low-cost alternative remains absent from many regions because of limited distribution,” a consumer from Ernakulam said.

Per day, 400 cases of these bottles, each containing 12 bottles, are distributed to a district. This would be insufficient for the needs of larger cities, sources noted.

Additionally, these are only distributed five days a week. In most of the districts, Hilly Aqua is unavailable in several taluks. A one-litre bottle of Hilly Aqua has a maximum retail price of Rs 15 and is sold for Rs 10 through ration shops, Consumerfed outlets and prison department stores.

KIIDC currently operates two Hilly Aqua bottling plants, at Aruvikkara in Thiruvananthapuram and Thodupuzha in Idukki. The Aruvikkara plant caters to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, while the Thodupuzha unit supplies the brand to Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki. However, extending distribution to northern districts such as Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur is not commercially viable due to the high transportation costs and a stiff competition.

KIIDC senior general manager Saji V said, “KIIDC is planning to set up a new Hilly Aqua plant at Chakkittapara in Kozhikode, which is expected to improve supply across northern Kerala. We are also establishing a 20-litre jar plant at Aluva to strengthen bulk water distribution.”