Innovative crab farming venture nets Kochi duo national honour, Rs 10 lakh grant

KOCHI: An enterprise that began as an initiative to solve one of India’s biggest aquaculture challenges by two postgraduates from Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences (KUFOS) has emerged a national winner of the Fisheries Startup Grand Challenge 2.0, organised by the Union government’s department of fisheries.

Arundas N H and Aswathy T had set out on an entrepreneurial journey to make premium mud crab farming simple, affordable and profitable for every farmer. And they have now secured a Rs 10-lakh innovation grant for pioneering work in sustainable mud crab farming technologies.

Their Kochi-based startup — STEM Systems, founded in 2022 — has in the past four years done intensive research and developed affordable, scalable, and farmer-friendly mud crab fattening technologies. “Our flagship innovation, the mud crab bucket fattening system, enables farmers to produce premium-quality mud crabs with higher survival, improved meat recovery, lower investment and better profitability.

The technology has been developed through continuous field trials, farmer participation, and scientific validation,” Arundas told TNIE.One of the major constraints in mud crab farming is the dependence on natural brackish water. To overcome the challenge, the startup developed Aquamin, an artificial brackish water mineral formulation that recreates the ideal water conditions required for mud crab fattening.