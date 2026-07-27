IRCTC to operate Onam special Bharat Gaurav tourist train from Thiruvananthapuram

KOCHI: Indian Railways will be organising a train tour connecting prominent leisure destinations under the ‘Golden Triangle with Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity’ during the Onam vacation for passengers from Kerala. The Bharat Gaurav tourist train will commence its journey from Thiruvananthapuram North on August 22. The IRCTC-operated tour will cover major tourist destinations like Ahmedabad, Ekta Nagar, Delhi, Agra and Jaipur before returning to Thiruvananthapuram.

The Bharat Gaurav tourist train, comprising AC 2 tier, AC 3 tier, and sleeper coaches, can accommodate 662 tourists. Passengers can board and disembark from Thiruvananthapuram North, Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranur Jn, Kozhikode, Kannur and Mangaluru Jn. IRCTC has also tied up with payment gateways Paytm and Razorpay to provide EMI options to customers.

IRCTC is launching this special tourist train package in line with the Union government’s initiative ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and ‘Dekho Apna Desh’, to promote domestic tourism in the country. The ‘Golden Triangle with Ahmedabad and Statue of Unity’ tour package is among the most prominent leisure tour packages operated by the Indian Railways on the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train.

The leisure sojourn of 11 nights and 12 days covers a total distance of 6,895 km, approximately. The first halt for this train will be Ahmedabad, where tourists will visit Akshardham temple, Adalaj Stepwell, Sabarmati Ashram, and Rani Ki Vav (UNESCO World Heritage Site). The train will return to Thiruvananthapuram North on September 2. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach.

The IRCTC has priced the all-inclusive package with tariff commencing from Rs 21,190 per person for the economy category or sleeper class.

Leisure sojourn

The leisure sojourn of 11 nights and 12 days covers a total distance of 6,895 km, approximately

The first halt for this train will be Ahmedabad, where tourists will visit Akshardham temple, Adalaj Stepwell, Sabarmati Ashram, and Rani Ki Vav (UNESCO World Heritage Site)

The train will return to Thiruvanan-thapuram North on September 2. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach

Rs 21,190 The IRCTC has priced the all-inclusive package with tariff commencing from I21,190 per person for the economy category or sleeper class

For details, contact

T’Puram: 8287932095, 8287932042; Ernakulam: 8287932082, 8287932117; Kozhikode: 8287932098, 8287932114; Coimbatore: 9003140655, 8287932064 & Mangalore: 8287932043