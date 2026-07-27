Kerala MVD to up daily quota to clear driving test backlog

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Commissioner C Nagaraju has issued a new circular to address the widespread complaints regarding mounting delays in driving tests, ordering the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) officers to clear all backlogged applications within three months.

Under the fresh directive, daily test capacity across testing stations in Kerala has been raised from 40 candidates to 50, with tests scheduled five days a week for the next three months.

To keep the processing organised, the daily allocation sets aside 28 slots for new applicants, 20 for retests, and 2 for priority cases.

Now, candidates must be assigned new driving test dates within 30 days of booking, retests within 8 days of a failed attempt, and learner’s license tests within 3 days.

Additionally, the restriction barring vehicle fitness inspections and driving tests on the same day has been removed, with a deputy transport commissioner being appointed to monitor field compliance.