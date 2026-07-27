Kerala sports council in for shakeup, says Minister OJ Janeesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid reports of sports equipment allegedly not being distributed to students and purchase discrepancies in the Kerala State Sports Council, the sports department is planning a full-fledged inquiry into the activities of the body.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister O J Janeesh told TNIE that immediate action will be taken to understand if any lapses have happened from the side of the sports council. “Rather than seeking explanations from officials every day, we are planning to carry out a complete investigation on the council’s activities. This will also include a total inquiry into even appointments made in the past five years,” Janeesh said.