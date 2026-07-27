KANNUR: Transport Minister C P John has said that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is planning to hire private buses to meet the heavy travel demand during the Onam season, citing a shortage of its own fleet.

Talking to reporters in Kannur, the minister said the KSRTC has not purchased new buses over the past decade, and many of the buses currently in service have become old — making it difficult to operate sufficient services during the festive season.

He pointed out that thousands of people working and studying outside Kerala return home for Onam every year, often paying exorbitant fares due to the surge in demand.

“Passengers are forced to pay two to three times the normal fare. Tickets that would usually cost around Rs 1,500 are being sold in the private sector for Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000. As a result, many people are finding it difficult to travel in comfortable and air-conditioned buses,” he said.

The minister said they looked for buses for rent but could not find enough in good condition. He appealed to private bus owners to make their buses available for Onam operations.

“We invite owners of well-maintained buses to provide their vehicles during the Onam season. KSRTC is ready to share the day’s revenue with them. KSRTC is now financially stable and is meeting its current obligations. Bus owners need not hesitate to associate with the corporation,” he added.

Addressing the resignation of the union education minister, John said that with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP’s totalitarian rule in India for the last 12 years has started to reverse.