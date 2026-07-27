Rising fuel prices will sound death knell for Kerala restaurants, say owners

KOCHI: The times are not good for restaurants in the state. The owners, especially of smaller establishments, are finding it difficult to generate the revenue necessary to keep them afloat. Among the reasons cited by those in the industry are the steep increase in LPG prices and the sudden increase in wages for migrant labourers.

“The LPG price that used to be around Rs 1,740.50 for a 19kg cylinder and Rs 4,351 for a 47.5kg one, now stands at Rs 2,951 and Rs 7,373.50 respectively. The government has made a modest reduction in the price, which had reached Rs 3,000 for a 19kg cylinder a month ago. It doesn’t have any effect on the total expenses being incurred,” Azeez Moosa, Ernakulam district president of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA), told TNIE.

According to him, the rise in migrant workers’ wages has dealt another blow to the restaurant industry.

“The migrant workers who had gone home for the elections came back demanding a hike of more than Rs 100 in their wages. Imagine the situation of a small eatery that has to employ around 10 workers. The LPG price hike, increase in the cost of nearly all essential items like rice, urad dal, cooking oil, vegetables, meat and poultry, along with the wage hike, is dealing a killing blow to the industry,” he said.

Azeez also pointed out that a sense of impending doom has settled on those in the industry. Another interesting reason he cited is a fall in patronage.