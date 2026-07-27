Tourism in Kerala all set for the ‘immersive’ touch

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is set to introduce life experience trails, a new experiential tourism product that aims to move beyond conventional sightseeing by offering visitors immersive experiences rooted in villages, traditional livelihoods, culture and biodiversity.

Envisaged as a new tourism experience, the trails will enable travellers to experience the state through its people and traditions rather than tourist landmarks. These will weave together rural life, local cuisine, farming practices, traditional occupations, handicrafts, living heritage and biodiversity, while encouraging meaningful interaction between visitors and local communities.

The tourism department has granted administrative sanction for the initiative as part of the Community Tourism Hubs of Kerala project to be implemented through the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society. The department has sanctioned Rs 1.9 crore for the project, of which Rs 75.66 lakh has been earmarked exclusively for developing the life experience trails.

To begin with, the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission is planning to develop around seven new destinations, with surveys currently underway to identify suitable locations. Tourism secretary K Biju told TNIE that the project will be rolled out within 100 days. He said that the destinations would be finalised only after field assessment is completed.