Wayanad to get disaster risk monitoring network

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly two years after the tragic Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides that killed hundreds and exposed the urgent need for robust early warning mechanisms in Kerala’s most disaster-prone district, the state government is gearing up to establish a comprehensive disaster risk monitoring system in Wayanad.

The initiative aims to strengthen scientific monitoring, improve real-time surveillance and enable timely dissemination of warnings for landslides, flash floods and other extreme weather events, enhancing preparedness and response in a district that continues to face increasing climate-related risks.

The government has sanctioned `3.94 crore under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) for implementing the district-wide system. According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), the amount will be released to the district collector for executing the project.

A senior KSDMA official said the project goes beyond installing monitoring equipment and is designed to strengthen disaster preparedness at the grassroots level.

“The project focuses on community-based disaster preparedness and aims to organise ward-level monitoring of rivers and streams, install display screens and public information systems, and strengthen panchayat-led disaster preparedness with community participation. The government order sanctioning funds has been issued and the final approval will be granted in the upcoming planning meeting that will take place immediately,” the official said.