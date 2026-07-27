Youth taken into custody dies while undergoing treatment in Kollam; family alleges custodial assault

KOLLAM: A youth who was taken into custody by the Kundara police and later released died while undergoing treatment, with his family alleging that he was brutally assaulted in custody.

The deceased has been identified as Siyad, a resident of Society Mukku in Kundara.

According to the family, Siyad was taken into custody on the night of June 16 following a complaint lodged by a woman alleging that her 13-year-old brother had gone missing.

The family said Siyad, who is their neighbour, was picked up from his house in the presence of his wife and children.

Siyad's wife and daughter allegedly spent the entire night and the early hours of June 17 at the Kundara police station seeking his release. After he was let off, the family claimed that he complained of severe pain and was later admitted to hospital.

The family alleged that doctors informed them that Siyad had suffered a fractured rib. They accused the police of assaulting him during custody and claimed that the injuries eventually led to his death while he was under treatment.

The incident has triggered serious allegations of custodial violence against the Kundara police. The family has demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to Siyad's death and action against the officers responsible.

Police are yet to issue a detailed response to the allegations.