After NSS, Church flays appointment mandate for Kerala’s aided schools

KOTTAYAM: The government’s directive to fill temporary teaching and non-teaching vacancies in aided schools through the Employment Exchange has invited sharp criticism from community organisations

The Church has voiced opposition to the directive issued by the Director of General Education (DGE) asking managements of aided educational institutions to fill daily wage/ temporary vacancies from the list provided by the Employment Exchange.

The Syro-Malabar Public Affairs Commission urged the government to withdraw the directive. In a statement, Fr Tom Olikkarott, the Church’s public relations officer, described the order as “highly objectionable”.

Referring to a July 15 circular by the Kannur regional deputy DGE that issued the said mandate, Fr Olikkarott said the circular cited the DGE’s June 27 letter as basis. “This decision undermines minority rights and curtails the autonomy of aided school managements,” he said.

Earlier, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair had termed the order unacceptable, saying it stripped school managements of powers to make appointments.

“Under Section 11 of the Kerala Education Act and Chapter XIV A of Kerala Education Rules, the manager of an aided school alone has the full authority to make all appointments, including teaching and non-teaching staff,” Nair said, adding that by issuing such a directive, the DGE was effectively amending the Act and Rules through a circular.