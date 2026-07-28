AI-led tech steps in to bring farms back to life in Kerala’s NRI hubs

PATHANAMTHITTA: The future of Kerala’s farms may depend less on finding more farmers than on finding a better way to manage them. With thousands of young people working abroad and an ageing population unable to cultivate their land, vast stretches of fertile farmland have gone fallow across the state.

Seeking to change that narrative, an initiative that uses artificial intelligence, drones and digital management systems to keep farms productive has taken shape in Ranni, Pathanamthitta.

The inauguration on Monday of Kerala’s first RADTAR (Rural Agricultural Development Technology and Research) Village Hub, an AI-enabled agricultural service centre, marks a shift from conventional farming to technology-led, market-oriented agriculture, according to the promoters.

The hub, developed by RADTAR Innovations with technical support from ICAR-KVK CARD Pathanamthitta, aims to make farming more sustainable, commercially viable and professionally managed.

According to Joice P Mathew, founder and CEO of RADTAR Innovations, Kerala’s agriculture sector can no longer rely solely on traditional cultivation practices.

“The time has come to transform agriculture from a conventional activity into a technology-driven commercial enterprise. The Village Hub is intended to improve farmers’ incomes, bring unused farmland back into cultivation, support NRIs and senior citizens who cannot directly supervise their land, and create entrepreneurship opportunities for rural youth,” he said.