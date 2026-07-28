Custodial torture alleged in Kollam man’s death

KOLLAM: In a case of alleged custodial torture, a 38-year-old man undergoing treatment after being released from custody of Kundara police died on Saturday. With his family alleging that he died of the injuries suffered while in police custody, the crime branch has taken over the investigation.

Siyad died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. The family has raised allegations against Kundara SI Athul and civil police officer Sreejith.

A resident of Society Mukku in Kundara, Kollam, Siyad was taken into custody on the night of June 16 following a complaint by a teen girl alleging that her 13-year-old brother had gone missing. According to the family, Siyad, a neighbour of the boy, was picked up from his house in the presence of his wife and daughter.

The family alleged that Siyad was assaulted inside the police jeep and during custody. They said while being taken to the Kundara station, the officers stopped the jeep at Perumpuzha, where Siyad was questioned about the boy’s whereabouts and brutally assaulted. His wife and daughter remained at the station until June 17 morning seeking his release.