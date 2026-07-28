Custodial torture alleged in Kollam man’s death

KOLLAM: In a case of alleged custodial torture, a 38-year-old man undergoing treatment after being released from custody of Kundara police died on Saturday. With his family alleging that he died of the injuries suffered while in police custody, the crime branch has taken over the investigation.
Siyad died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. The family has raised allegations against Kundara SI Athul and civil police officer Sreejith.
A resident of Society Mukku in Kundara, Kollam, Siyad was taken into custody on the night of June 16 following a complaint by a teen girl alleging that her 13-year-old brother had gone missing. According to the family, Siyad, a neighbour of the boy, was picked up from his house in the presence of his wife and daughter.
The family alleged that Siyad was assaulted inside the police jeep and during custody. They said while being taken to the Kundara station, the officers stopped the jeep at Perumpuzha, where Siyad was questioned about the boy’s whereabouts and brutally assaulted. His wife and daughter remained at the station until June 17 morning seeking his release.
Witnessed police assaulting Siyad, says complainant
They alleged that the police personnel threw abuses at them at the station and threatened to hold Siyad responsible if anything happened to the missing boy. However, the boy reportedly returned home the following morning, and the police released Siyad around 8am.
The family claimed Siyad was extremely weak when he was released. According to relatives, Siyad later told his wife, daughter and a friend that he was brutally assaulted while in custody. The family said doctors told them Siyad had suffered a fractured rib.
Around nine days later, he sought treatment at a health centre, before being shifted to Kundara Taluk Hospital and later to the District Hospital in Kollam. The family said the doctors at the District Hospital found that the fracture in the rib had led to an infection, following which he was referred to the Thiruvananthapuram MCH.
Meanwhile, the sister of the boy whose disappearance led to the complaint, told reporters that she saw the police assaulting Siyad. However, the police refuted the allegations of torture, maintaining that Siyad was only taken into custody for questioning in connection with the missing complaint.
Meanwhile, an audio clip of a purported conversation between Siyad’s daughter and CPO Sreejith has surfaced on social media.
In the one-and-a-half-minute recording, the daughter is heard accusing the police of brutally assaulting her father despite being informed of his health issues.
In the audio, she says Siyad had told the family that he was beaten by the officers and claims that the doctors who treated him, after finding severe injuries to his spine, sought to know who had assaulted him. She is also heard telling the officer that her father had specifically named the policemen who assaulted him. The officer, however, is heard dismissing the allegations.
Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan demanded immediate government intervention, stating that the allegations of custodial torture leading to Siyad’s death were extremely serious and those responsible should be brought to justice without delay.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala sought a report from the state police chief on the alleged custodial torture.
Cultural Affairs Minister and Kundara MLA P C Vishnunadh visited Siyad’s family on Monday and promised that the government would not protect any police officer found guilty of human rights violations.
Family to sue erring cops
Siyad’s body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem and was buried at a mosque in Society Mukku. The family said they would initiate legal proceedings against the police personnel concerned.
Report sought
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has sought a report from the state police chief on the incident. Minister and Kundara MLA P C Vishnunadh said govt won’t protect any officer found guilty of rights violations.