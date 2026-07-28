From anti-drug Zumba to MDMA case: Perambra educators face police action

KOZHIKODE: The arrest of Perambra Block Resource Centre (BRC) physical education instructor K C Keerthana in an alleged MDMA trafficking case has raised questions about how a teacher involved in campaigns against narcotics was linked to a drug network. The education department dismissed K Kavya on Monday following her arrest in connection with an alleged MDMA trafficking network operating in Vadakara, days after it terminated the services of Keerthana, arrested in the same case.

The police suspect that the two teachers allegedly acted as intermediaries, using their bank accounts to receive payments from customers and helping coordinate MDMA delivery. As per the investigation, customers were provided a QR code to transfer money, after which a location was shared through Google Maps. The drugs were allegedly delivered at the spot by another member of the network.

The case came to light during the investigation into the arrest of a Vadakara native, Rizwan, who was allegedly found in possession of MDMA. Keerthana was arrested on July 11, while Kavya was taken into custody a few days later.

Investigators are examining their bank accounts and tracing financial transactions involving people connected to them.