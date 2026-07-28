From anti-drug Zumba to MDMA case: Perambra educators face police action

KOZHIKODE: The arrest of Perambra Block Resource Centre (BRC) physical education instructor K C Keerthana in an alleged MDMA trafficking case has raised questions about how a teacher involved in campaigns against narcotics was linked to a drug network. The education department dismissed K Kavya on Monday following her arrest in connection with an alleged MDMA trafficking network operating in Vadakara, days after it terminated the services of Keerthana, arrested in the same case.
The police suspect that the two teachers allegedly acted as intermediaries, using their bank accounts to receive payments from customers and helping coordinate MDMA delivery. As per the investigation, customers were provided a QR code to transfer money, after which a location was shared through Google Maps. The drugs were allegedly delivered at the spot by another member of the network.
The case came to light during the investigation into the arrest of a Vadakara native, Rizwan, who was allegedly found in possession of MDMA. Keerthana was arrested on July 11, while Kavya was taken into custody a few days later.
Investigators are examining their bank accounts and tracing financial transactions involving people connected to them.
The police are also probing whether substantial amounts of money linked to the alleged drug trade were transferred through their accounts. The possibility that some of the proceeds were used to purchase a luxury vehicle is being examined. The accused women are expected to be questioned in detail.
The BRC, where both women worked, functions under Samagra Shiksha Kerala framework. Shadima, a staff at the Perambra BRC, said Keerthana and Kavya were frequently seen together, and colleagues believed they were close friends.
“We had no reason to suspect their behaviour,” she said. Kavya was responsible for activities at the autism centre, while Keerthana was a physical education teacher and visited schools several days a week.
Both were also actively involved in events organised as part of the institution’s anti-drug initiatives. Keerthana had even held Zumba sessions for students as part of anti-narcotics campaigns.
Following her arrest, a meeting was convened and employees were warned that involvement in drug-related activities could result in severe disciplinary action.
The authorities said Kavya had denied any involvement in drug dealings when questioned after the arrest of Keerthana. Complaints reportedly surfaced against Kavya only after Keerthana’s arrest.