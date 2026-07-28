Kerala govt orders probe into RSS ideologue T G Mohandas' 'shoot protesters,' remarks

The Kerala government has ordered a probe into objectionable remarks made by RSS ideologue T G Mohandas, who allegedly said that he would have ordered security forces to shoot the student protesters at Jantar Mantar if he had been in charge of handling the recent agitation. The investigation will be led by Cyber Cell IG P Prakash, a report said.
Known for his hate speeches, Mohandas, in a video uploaded on a YouTube channel, reportedly said that he would have imposed a curfew at Jantar Mantar before asking protesters to disperse. If they refused to leave even after three warnings, he would have ordered them to be shot.
“If I were in charge, I would impose curfew within a four-square-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar. I would ask people to disperse three times. Then I would shoot. People would scatter, some would die, some would survive, and some would lose their limbs. Within four hours, the situation would be calm...,” he said.
He also made derogatory remarks about women protesters, referring to them as "rape-loving women."
“Gang rapes would take place. By God’s grace, there would be no complaints. The people there are a group that likes rape. There are women and girls who like rape, especially among the left, democratic, secular and Bahujan groups,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mohandas has issued a statement claiming that his remarks were intended to be “satirical” and “hypothetical.” He alleged that short clips of his comments had been taken out of context.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), launched in May by 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke, spearheaded the protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The party began its agitation at Jantar Mantar on June 20.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and remained on an indefinite fast for 26 days. On July 18, he was forcibly shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and was later transferred to Medanta Hospital following an order of the Delhi High Court.
The 36-day agitation, led by CJP, concluded on Saturday (July 25, 2026) with Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister.