Kerala govt orders probe into RSS ideologue T G Mohandas' 'shoot protesters,' remarks

The Kerala government has ordered a probe into objectionable remarks made by RSS ideologue T G Mohandas, who allegedly said that he would have ordered security forces to shoot the student protesters at Jantar Mantar if he had been in charge of handling the recent agitation. The investigation will be led by Cyber Cell IG P Prakash, a report said.

Known for his hate speeches, Mohandas, in a video uploaded on a YouTube channel, reportedly said that he would have imposed a curfew at Jantar Mantar before asking protesters to disperse. If they refused to leave even after three warnings, he would have ordered them to be shot.

“If I were in charge, I would impose curfew within a four-square-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar. I would ask people to disperse three times. Then I would shoot. People would scatter, some would die, some would survive, and some would lose their limbs. Within four hours, the situation would be calm...,” he said.

He also made derogatory remarks about women protesters, referring to them as "rape-loving women."

“Gang rapes would take place. By God’s grace, there would be no complaints. The people there are a group that likes rape. There are women and girls who like rape, especially among the left, democratic, secular and Bahujan groups,” he said.