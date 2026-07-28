Kerala plans broad FYUGP reforms with course restructuring

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) is set for a series of reforms, including the redesign of traditional degree courses into specialised, employment-oriented streams, greater emphasis on skill-based learning and large-scale teacher training.
Earlier this month, Higher Education Minister Roji M John announced that the UDF government would undertake a comprehensive review of FYUGP following the practical difficulties experienced by students and higher education institutions during its implementation.
In line with the government’s policy, the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) is preparing a broad package of reforms aimed at strengthening the programme without altering its core structure.
KSHEC vice-chairperson Achuthsankar S Nair told TNIE that the immediate priority was not another structural overhaul of FYUGP but ensuring that the existing system functions more effectively through better management and targeted interventions.
“A key focus will be the redesign of conventional degree programmes that have increasingly struggled to attract students. Rather than launching new courses despite vacant seats in existing programmes, traditional disciplines will be restructured by introducing specialised combinations aligned with emerging fields and industry requirements,” Achuthsankar said.
According to the council, restructuring traditional programmes would revive interest in conventional disciplines while making graduates more employable. The objective is to move beyond purely academic programmes by integrating job-oriented components without compromising broader goals of higher education.
The council also plans to significantly expand skilling within undergraduate education in response to the growing demand among students for courses that enhance employment prospects. “Many students acquire market-relevant skills through private training institutes after graduation. Instead, colleges themselves should offer such learning opportunities as part of the curriculum,” Achuthsankar said.
Teacher capacity building has also been identified as a key priority. Faculty members will require extensive training to teach redesigned curricula, adopt interdisciplinary approaches and integrate skilling into classroom instruction. KSHEC officials believe the success of reforms will depend largely on teachers embracing the changes. The council is also planning artificial intelligence training for teachers and has proposed introducing an AI orientation module for all undergraduate students, irrespective of their discipline.
A preliminary review of FYUGP has shown that the greater academic flexibility introduced under the programme has created operational challenges, including uneven enrolment across electives and varying faculty workloads. However, the council believes these are implementation issues that should be addressed through better management rather than by diluting the student-centric framework built around academic choice.
“The council’s immediate effort will be to build consensus among all stakeholders, particularly teachers, while ensuring that FYUGP evolves to meet changing academic and employment needs,” Achuthsankar said.
Revamp roadmap
Industry-focused specialisations for traditional courses
Skilling to become an integral part of the curriculum
Large-scale teacher training to drive the reforms
Proposes better management than structural overhaul
Student choice retained with improved implementation