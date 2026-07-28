Kerala plans broad FYUGP reforms with course restructuring

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) is set for a series of reforms, including the redesign of traditional degree courses into specialised, employment-oriented streams, greater emphasis on skill-based learning and large-scale teacher training.

Earlier this month, Higher Education Minister Roji M John announced that the UDF government would undertake a comprehensive review of FYUGP following the practical difficulties experienced by students and higher education institutions during its implementation.

In line with the government’s policy, the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) is preparing a broad package of reforms aimed at strengthening the programme without altering its core structure.

KSHEC vice-chairperson Achuthsankar S Nair told TNIE that the immediate priority was not another structural overhaul of FYUGP but ensuring that the existing system functions more effectively through better management and targeted interventions.

“A key focus will be the redesign of conventional degree programmes that have increasingly struggled to attract students. Rather than launching new courses despite vacant seats in existing programmes, traditional disciplines will be restructured by introducing specialised combinations aligned with emerging fields and industry requirements,” Achuthsankar said.

According to the council, restructuring traditional programmes would revive interest in conventional disciplines while making graduates more employable. The objective is to move beyond purely academic programmes by integrating job-oriented components without compromising broader goals of higher education.