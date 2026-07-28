Kerala: Rameshan Palleri, chairman of Uralungal cooperative society passes away at 66

KOZHIKODE: Rameshan Palleri (66), Chairman of the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) passed away on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore after a prolonged illness. He was one of Kerala's most respected figures in the cooperative movement

His mortal remains will be kept for public homage at Kozhikode Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon, followed by Vadakara Town Hall in the evening and GVHSS Madappally later in the night. The funeral will be held at his residence on Nadapuram Road on Wednesday morning, after which a condolence meeting will be conducted at the ULCCS headquarters.

Palleri is widely credited with transforming ULCCS from a regional labour contracting society into one of the world's leading worker-owned cooperative enterprises. Beginning his career as an overseer in 1984, he rose to become President of the society in 1995 at the age of 35. Under his leadership, ULCCS expanded beyond conventional construction into infrastructure development, information technology, housing, research, and skill development, creating employment opportunities for thousands across Kerala.

His vision played a key role in establishing UL CyberPark, Malabar's first Information Technology Special Economic Zone, while the cooperative also earned recognition for delivering several landmark infrastructure projects, including highways, bridges and public institutions. The organisation gained national and international acclaim for its efficiency, transparency and worker-centric model.

A recipient of Kerala Government's first Robert Owen Award for the Best Co-operator, Palleri received numerous state, national and international honours for his contributions to cooperative development and public service. He also served on several prestigious advisory bodies, including the National Advisory Council on Labour Cooperatives and the National Labour Contract Cooperatives Federation.

Beyond his administrative achievements, colleagues remember him as a compassionate leader who believed in social responsibility and inclusive growth. Under his stewardship, ULCCS became a major employer, providing livelihoods to thousands directly and indirectly while pioneering initiatives in education, elderly care, disability support and skill development.