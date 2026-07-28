Kozhikode man dies of amoebic brain infection

KOZHIKODE: A man from Koyilandy in the district died while undergoing treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on Monday.

The deceased is Biju, a 48-year-old autorickshaw driver from Naderi. He had initially sought medical attention after developing a fever earlier this month. Subsequent medical examinations confirmed the infection, and he was admitted to the Medical College Hospital for treatment. His condition reportedly worsened in the ICU, and he died on Monday.

Health authorities have not yet been able to conclusively determine the source of the infection. Since there was no reported history of the patient bathing in ponds, rivers or other open water bodies, officials are examining the possibility that the infection may have been contracted through well water.

A sample from the suspected water source has been sent for laboratory testing. Following confirmation of the case, health officials carried out preventive measures in the area, including chlorination and other containment activities.

With the latest death, Kerala’s death toll from amoebic meningoencephalitis has risen to 41 since the beginning of 2026. According to data from the Directorate of Health Services, 154 cases had been recorded in the state up to July 25. The number of confirmed cases has since increased, with 14 cases reported during July alone and four deaths recorded this month.