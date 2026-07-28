Ponnani shipyard operations all set to commence in August

MALAPPURAM: The shipbuilding centre at Ponnani Port is set to become operational by next month, marking a significant milestone in the port’s development. Hyderabad-based Travancore Precision Components has signed an agreement with the Kerala government to establish the facility on 29 acres within the port. Shipbuilding operations will be carried out by its subsidiary, Blue Gen Marine.

Meanwhile, the company has secured its first major international order even before the yard starts operation. Its representatives said the firm has received a Rs 200 crore contract from a Singapore-based firm to build two electric tugboats.

The vessels will be powered by 4,200 kWh battery systems. This apart, the yard will manufacture offshore support vessels and advanced fishing boats designed for coastal and marine operations.

During the first phase, the facility will be able to build vessels up to 50m in length. The yard’s capacity will be expanded in the second phase to construct ships measuring up to 120m.

Preparatory work for the public-private partnership project is progressing as scheduled, said Capt Aswani Prathap K, the deputy director of ports at Kerala Maritime Board.