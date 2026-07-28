'Theatre: The Myth of Reality' wins Grand Prix at Russian fest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Theatre: The Myth of Reality, written and directed by Malayalam filmmaker Sajin Babu won the Grand Prix award for best film at the Western Gate International Film Festival in Russia. The film with Rima Kallingal and Sarasa Balussery in the lead, was produced by Anjana Philip and Philip Zacharia under the banner Anjana Talkies.

The 2025 Malayalam film delves into themes of social media influence and sexual exploitation while depicting Kerala’s vanishing customs. It was the only Indian film in the competition section at the 7th Western Gate International Film Festival held in Pskov from July 23 to 26.

Theatre won the award competing with films from India, Kazakhstan, Belgium, China, Tajikistan, Hungary and Russia. The Grand Prix award winner is chosen by the jury of the International Competition along with the audience poll.

The jury with Russian film director, screenwriter, producer Alexey German Jr as the chairman, comprised of film critic, curator and researcher Vasily Stepanov;musician, publisher and screenwriter Alexey Rybin; Uzbekistan-based actor-director and screenwriter Rustam Sagdullaev and Armenian film director Edgar Baghdasaryan.