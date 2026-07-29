22-year-old Kerala composer hits all the right notes at Cannes

KOZHIKODE: Keziah Thomas could not have asked for a better debut.
At an age when many young musicians are searching for their first big break, the 22-year-old from Thiruvalla has composed her way to one of the world’s most prestigious cinematic stages – the Cannes film festival.
The young Keralite won two top honours, Best Composer of the Future and Best Soundtrack, at the World Film Festival in Cannes-Remember the Future 2026, for her debut, yet hauntingly beautiful score for the animated short film Milo directed by Dillon Sharp.
“It took a while to sink in,” said Keziah, currently settled in Bengaluru. “When I first got news, I was in complete disbelief. As a composer, you spend countless hours working behind the scenes, wondering if your music is connecting with people. Being selected for both awards felt like validation that all the years of studying, practising and believing in this path were worth it,” she told TNIE.
Her original score for Milo was also selected as a semifinalist for Best Original Score at Verona International Short Film Festival 2026 in Italy and received an Official Selection for Best Original Score at the Independent Shorts Awards International Film Festival 2026, Los Angeles, US.
Born in Thiruvalla, she grew up in Bengaluru in a family that encouraged her artistic ambitions. Her father Thomas Louis hails from Thrissur, while her mother Anju Mariam Vincent is from Thiruvalla. Their support played a defining role in her journey, said Keziah, a graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston.
“For me, the music always begins with understanding the story and the emotional journey of the characters. I spend a lot of time watching the film, discussing the director’s vision and identifying what every scene needs emotionally. Milo is about a young boy, so I wanted the score to grow alongside his character. I tried to make every transition between emotions feel seamless,” she said.
“I was surrounded by incredibly talented musicians from across the world. It helped me discover my musical identity while reminding me that music is a universal language. Every audience understands emotions, regardless of culture,” she said.
One of the biggest challenges was finding opportunities and learning to trust her abilities, recalled Keziah. “Many people told me this wasn’t a sustainable career, but my love for storytelling through music kept me going,” she said.
Now, she wants to compose for films and series that tell meaningful stories and collaborate with filmmakers across the world.
To aspiring musicians from Kerala, she said, “Don’t let where you come from define what you think is possible. Focus on your craft and don’t be discouraged by rejection.”
Unfortunately, Keziah will not be able to attend the awards ceremony in France on July 31, as she learnt about the honour recently, leaving her little time to get a visa and make travel arrangements.
“I would have loved to be there. But just knowing that my work has been recognised on an international stage means everything to me,” she said.