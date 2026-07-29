22-year-old Kerala composer hits all the right notes at Cannes

KOZHIKODE: Keziah Thomas could not have asked for a better debut.

At an age when many young musicians are searching for their first big break, the 22-year-old from Thiruvalla has composed her way to one of the world’s most prestigious cinematic stages – the Cannes film festival.

The young Keralite won two top honours, Best Composer of the Future and Best Soundtrack, at the World Film Festival in Cannes-Remember the Future 2026, for her debut, yet hauntingly beautiful score for the animated short film Milo directed by Dillon Sharp.

“It took a while to sink in,” said Keziah, currently settled in Bengaluru. “When I first got news, I was in complete disbelief. As a composer, you spend countless hours working behind the scenes, wondering if your music is connecting with people. Being selected for both awards felt like validation that all the years of studying, practising and believing in this path were worth it,” she told TNIE.

Her original score for Milo was also selected as a semifinalist for Best Original Score at Verona International Short Film Festival 2026 in Italy and received an Official Selection for Best Original Score at the Independent Shorts Awards International Film Festival 2026, Los Angeles, US.

Born in Thiruvalla, she grew up in Bengaluru in a family that encouraged her artistic ambitions. Her father Thomas Louis hails from Thrissur, while her mother Anju Mariam Vincent is from Thiruvalla. Their support played a defining role in her journey, said Keziah, a graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston.