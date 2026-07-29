Anti-graft drive: Actor Nivin Pauly is the first ‘Vigilance Commando’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Riding on the momentum of Operation Toofan, the government is set to launch ‘Project Zero-Vigilance Whistle’, a new campaign against corruption.

The government has roped in actor Nivin Pauly as the first ‘Vigilance Commando’ for the campaign, a joint initiative of the vigilance department and the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the initiative at Loyola School in Thiruvananthapuram at 11 am on Wednesday. Nivin will join him in blowing the ‘vigilance whistle’ to launch the campaign and will administer the pledge to young participants.

K Vasuki, the Secretary to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, will attend as the chief guest. Health Minister K Muraleedharan will preside over the function, while Kazhakoottam MLA V Muraleedharan will deliver the keynote address.