Granite slabs stolen from two church graves in Kerala's Mallappally

PATHANAMTHITTA: The cemeteries of churches in Mallappally in this district have long been places where families gather in silence to remember those they have lost but that silence has been broken by a different kind of shock.

The granite slabs covering two graves have vanished in consecutive days, leaving behind bare tombs and a community struggling to understand why anyone would target the resting places of the dead.

Two back-to-back incidents have unsettled residents in this town, where cemeteries are regarded not merely as burial grounds but as spaces of memory, faith and family history.

The latest theft was reported from the Mar Thoma Church cemetery in Mallappally, where the granite slab laid over the grave of one member of the Thaikootathil family was found missing. Church authorities have filed a complaint with the police.

The incident came less than 24 hours after a similar incident at the Mar Thoma Church cemetery at Mankuzhipady.