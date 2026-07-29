Hortus Malabaricus botanical garden, research institute opens Ayurveda-inspired living sanctuary in Kerala's Cheruthuruthi

THRISSUR: Cheruthuruthi-based Hortus Malabaricus Botanical Garden and Research Institute (HMBGRI) inaugurated Ayur Udhyan, a unique living sanctuary designed according to the principles of Ayurveda, on Monday.

K S Vishnu Nampoothiry, president of the Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI), inaugurated the Udhyan in the presence of distinguished Ayurveda scholars, academicians, researchers, and conservationists.

Developed as a first-of-its-kind experiential space, Ayur Udhyan seamlessly integrates the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda with biodiversity conservation, environmental stewardship, and scientific learning. The sanctuary showcases a curated collection of medicinal plants within a thoughtfully designed landscape that reflects the holistic philosophy of Ayurveda, offering visitors an immersive experience of nature's role in health and well-being.

Inspired by the classical principles of Ayurveda, Ayur Udhyan is laid out in the traditional Sarvadhobhadra design, thoughtfully recreating the three Ayur Deshas- Jangala (arid), Anoopa (marshy), and Sadharana (moderate)—to provide ecologically appropriate habitats for a diverse range of medicinal plants. The sanctuary features a carefully curated collection of medicinal species representing the Ashtangas (eight branches) of Ayurveda, alongside traditional terracotta installations celebrating India's rich medicinal plant heritage. It also showcases medicinal plants together with their classical substitutes (Pratinidhi Dravyas), illustrating an important concept in Ayurvedic pharmacology. In addition, Ayur Udhyan preserves plant collections associated with indigenous ethnomedicine, regional healing traditions, and the specialized Kerala disciplines of Visha Chikitsa (toxicology) and Marma Chikitsa (vital point therapy), making it a unique centre for conservation, education, and research.

The initiative reflects HMBGRI's continued commitment to conserving Kerala's rich medicinal plant heritage while advancing research, education, and public awareness of traditional knowledge systems.