Kasaragod woman dies of H1N1; health department steps up precautionary measures

KASARAGOD: A woman, who was undergoing treatment for fever-related complications died, and the reports confirmed that she was suffering with H1N1.

Yashoda (56), wife of Karunakaran from Ajanur Manikoth in Kanhangad, passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment for fever and health complications in a private hospital in Mangaluru.

She was initially admitted in a private hospital in Kasaragod. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to a specialty hospital in Mangaluru but succumbed on Monday.

Following her death, the health department stepped up precautionary measures. The health officials collected samples from seven people who were in contact with Yashoda and sent them to laboratory for testing.

The health department has advised the residents in the area to seek medical help immediately if they experience any symptoms such as cold, fever, sore throat and breathing difficulties.

A day earlier, a youth from Ambalathara was diagnosed with brain-eating amoeba (Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM). He has been admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru where his condition remains critical. The investigation carried out by health officials revealed that he bathed in a freshwater pond in Ambalathara last week.