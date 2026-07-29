Kerala cabinet clears digital governance reforms, government asset tracking portal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet, on Wednesday, has approved major digital infrastructure administrative reforms by the General Administrative Department, Chief Minister VD Satheesan announced.

In a move to get the comprehensive details of all government assets, the CM announced the formation of a Special Asset Management Platform for Administration Tracking and Harmonisation Portal. The portal will include the determination of all government assets, including land, buildings, heritage buildings, roads, dams, bridges, vehicles and machinery.

An expansion of the ongoing register of all capital projects of all government departments— Plan Space 2.0— will be implemented, with a major revamp of geotagging every project. Making this a GIS-based project register by mapping close to 1900 projects, the move will help the authorities to track all crucial details of a project through a single map layer, including its place of implementation, coordinates, agency undertaking the work, approving authority, fund sources and work phases.

An asset register of all government institutions will be maintained for a comprehensive understanding of their functioning. "We have close to 591 government institutions, where we spend close to 1900 crores for salary alone. Some institutions are functioning even after their founding objectives have been achieved. We are also planning to integrate the institutions which have similar functions," the CM said.