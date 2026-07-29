Kerala DGP orders probe into Kollam man's custodial death allegations after Human Rights panel steps in

KOLLAM: The Director General of Police (DGP) has ordered the Kollam rural superintendent of police to probe into the death of a 38-year-old man, allegedly due to custodial assault after being detained by the Kundara police. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has also sought a report from the district police chief within seven days.

Siyad, a private bus driver and resident of Society Mukku, Kundara, died while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, on July 24. He was taken into custody on the night of June 16 in connection with the disappearance of a 13-year-old neighbour and was released the following morning.

The family alleged that Siyad was assaulted by Kundara SI Athul and CPO Sreejith while in custody. They claimed the police jeep stopped at Perumpuzha, where he was repeatedly questioned about the missing boy’s whereabouts and beaten despite officers being informed that he was suffering from seizures.

His wife and daughter, who remained at the police station until his release on June 17, alleged that he returned home in a weakened condition. The family further claimed that doctors later found serious injuries, including a fractured rib, which eventually led to his death.

An audio clip purportedly featuring a conversation between Siyad’s daughter and CPO Sreejith has also surfaced on social media. In the recording, the daughter accuses the officer of assaulting her father despite knowing about his health condition.

Meanwhile, the police denied the allegations, stating that preliminary findings do not indicate custodial assault.