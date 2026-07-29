Kerala has 3rd largest Ecologically Sensitive Area; villages go up to 131

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala, with a proposed Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) of 9,993.7 sq km, has the third largest ESA along the Western Ghats after Karnataka and Maharashtra, going by the seventh draft brought out by the ministry of environment and forests (MoEF). Notably, the number of ESA villages in Kerala has gone up to 131 from the previous 123.

The MoEF released a revised draft as the deadlock over demarcating ESA regions across Western Ghats, a global biodiversity hotspot, remained unresolved despite the Centre appointing an expert panel. The last draft was issued in July 2024, which expired after 725 days. The latest draft notification, dated July 27, stated that a total area of 56,825.7 sq km along six states — Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala — would be notified as ecologically sensitive.

The long-drawn process began in 2010 with the setting up of a Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) under noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil. Though the panel submitted its report in 2011, the government went in for another High Level Working Group under former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, which submitted its recommendations in 2013. Subsequently, the Centre issued the first draft notification in March 2014.

Though the panel proposed 13,108 sq km as ESA, the state took exception to the same and entrusted an independent panel led by Biodiversity Board ex-chairman Oommen V Oommen to physically demarcate the ESA region.

The state then identified 9,993.7 sq km — 9,107 sq km of forest area and 886.7 sq km of non-forest area — spread over 123 villages as ESA. In the latest notification, though the extent of area remains the same, the number of ESA villages has increased to 131. That includes eight bifurcated villages — Edamalakkkudy, Munnar, Kanchiyar, Erattayar, Kattippara, Pothukallu, Chittar and Athirapally.