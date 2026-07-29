Kerala has 3rd largest Ecologically Sensitive Area; villages go up to 131

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala, with a proposed Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) of 9,993.7 sq km, has the third largest ESA along the Western Ghats after Karnataka and Maharashtra, going by the seventh draft brought out by the ministry of environment and forests (MoEF). Notably, the number of ESA villages in Kerala has gone up to 131 from the previous 123.
The MoEF released a revised draft as the deadlock over demarcating ESA regions across Western Ghats, a global biodiversity hotspot, remained unresolved despite the Centre appointing an expert panel. The last draft was issued in July 2024, which expired after 725 days. The latest draft notification, dated July 27, stated that a total area of 56,825.7 sq km along six states — Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala — would be notified as ecologically sensitive.
The long-drawn process began in 2010 with the setting up of a Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) under noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil. Though the panel submitted its report in 2011, the government went in for another High Level Working Group under former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, which submitted its recommendations in 2013. Subsequently, the Centre issued the first draft notification in March 2014.
Though the panel proposed 13,108 sq km as ESA, the state took exception to the same and entrusted an independent panel led by Biodiversity Board ex-chairman Oommen V Oommen to physically demarcate the ESA region.
The state then identified 9,993.7 sq km — 9,107 sq km of forest area and 886.7 sq km of non-forest area — spread over 123 villages as ESA. In the latest notification, though the extent of area remains the same, the number of ESA villages has increased to 131. That includes eight bifurcated villages — Edamalakkkudy, Munnar, Kanchiyar, Erattayar, Kattippara, Pothukallu, Chittar and Athirapally.
The previous Left government had proposed to the Centre to restrict the ESA regions by fully excluding 31 villages and partially excluding 92 villages in the districts of Idukki and Wayanad. Going by that proposal, the ESA in Kerala should be limited to 8,590.69 sq km. However, the Centre has not been favourable to the proposal. The UDF government had decided to urge the Centre to fully exclude inhabited regions and farmlands from under the purview of ESA.
Speaking to TNIE, Oommen V Oommen criticised the Centre for dilly-dallying on the final notification.
“It’s been more than 12 years since the first draft was issued. Now, with another draft, the government could wait for around two years. This shows an indifferent approach towards the conservation of the ecologically sensitive area. In the light of the recent disasters along the ecologically fragile areas, the Centre should immediately bring out the final notification if it’s serious about conservation,” Oommen said.
Meanwhile, the expert panel will continue consultations with the six states to finalise the ESA. In that regard, the notification has invited suggestions from all stakeholders within two months.
Once declared ESA, polluting industries, projects related to mining, thermal power plants and red category industries will not be allowed to operate in the region. Similarly, new and expanded building and construction projects with a built-up area of 20,000 sq m and above and townships with an area of 50 hectares and above or with a built-up area of 1,50,000 sq m and above would be prohibited.
State-wise Western Ghats ESA (sq km)
Gujarat - 449
Maharashtra - 17,340
Goa - 1,461
Karnataka - 20,668
Tamil Nadu - 6,914
Kerala - 9,993.7
Total - 56,825.7
Banned in ESA
Mining
Thermal power plants
Red category industries
Construction and townships as per area
Hydropower projects