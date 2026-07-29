Kerala High Court steps in to protect elephants at Punnathur

GURUVAYUR: After years of complaints over the welfare and management of elephants at Guruvayur Devaswom’s Punnathur Elephant Sanctuary, the High Court has stepped in with a series of stringent directives aimed at improving their care and protection. The court cited serious deficiencies, including unscientific chaining practices, inadequate space, poor healthcare, and failure to follow scientific management standards.

On July 15, TNIE had published a detailed report highlighting the deplorable condition of the elephants at Punnathur.

The directives were issued by the devaswom division bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice K V Jayakumar while hearing a petition filed by Sangeetha Iyer, president of the Elephant Gateway Society. The bench observed that the present condition of the elephants is unacceptable and stressed that ensuring their welfare is the responsibility of the Guruvayur Devaswom.

Once home to more than 70 elephants, the elephant sanctuary now houses about 38 jumbos. Official figures indicate that more than nine elephants have died in recent years due to various health complications. Experts attribute the deaths primarily to prolonged chaining, severe foot ailments, lack of adequate exercise, and age-related illnesses.

The High Court issued several specific directives to improve elephant welfare. It ruled that iron chains should be used only during musth, while cotton ropes or other humane alternatives should be used at other times. The court also directed that elephants should not be chained continuously on the same leg and that the leg used for restraint should be changed periodically to prevent injuries.

Responding to the order, Guruvayur Devaswom chairman A V Gopinath said the board would implement the High Court’s directives with utmost seriousness. However, animal welfare activists point out that several expert reports and development proposals announced over the years were never implemented.