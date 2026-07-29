Kerala PSC recruitment exam row: SIT to register case after probe finds irregularities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special investigation team has decided to register a case and conduct further probe after its preliminary inquiry revealed irregularities in the exams conducted by the PSC for recruitment to the Planning Board. The SIT filed its interim report with ADGP Crime Branch for further action on Tuesday.

The FIR will be registered in two days after the SIT gets legal opinion on the sections to be invoked against the PSC, sources told TNIE. IG Ajeetha Begum, who is heading the SIT, convened a meeting on Tuesday during which the evidence collected were analysed, they said, adding that the evidence corroborated the allegations of irregularities.

Sources said the preliminary probe suggested commission of offences by PSC in conducting recruitment exams for the Planning Board. The detailed probe will cover other allegations raised against the exams for other posts, they told TNIE.

The SIT, formed after the government opted for a crime branch probe instead of a vigilance probe, has so far received about 36 complaints against the PSC.

The preliminary probe covered exams for the chief-level posts in the Planning Board.