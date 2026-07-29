Kerala ramps up driving tests to clear licence application backlog within next three months

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has introduced new measures to clear the massive backlog of driving licence applications in the next three months, Transport Minister C P John’s office has said.

For the next three months, all RTOs and sub-RTOs will conduct driving tests and learner’s licence exams on five working days, say the latest guidelines issued by the Transport Commissioner.

Daily limit for practical driving tests at each office has been increased from 40 to 50. Of them, 28 slots are for new applicants, 20 are for re-tests and two are for emergency cases.