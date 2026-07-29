Kerala's rivers choke under urbanisation, untreated sewage, CPCB report flags declining water quality

KOCHI: Kerala’s rivers are gradually losing their health due to urbanisation and relentless discharge of untreated sewage, according to the latest assessment by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The findings, contained in the CPCB’s report ‘Polluted River Stretches for Restoration of Water Quality – 2025’, are based on water quality data collected during 2022 and 2023.

The assessment is based on Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), the primary indicator used to evaluate river water quality. BOD measures the amount of dissolved oxygen required by microorganisms to break down organic matter in water. In simple terms, the higher the BOD, the greater the organic pollution and the poorer the water quality.

Overall, Kerala accounts for 32 polluted river stretches and monitoring locations—the second highest in the country after Maharashtra.

However, unlike heavily industrialised states, Kerala has no rivers in the two most severe pollution categories. Instead, 26 of its 32 polluted stretches fall under Priority Class V, the lowest pollution category.

“The rivers are generally healthy in their upper reaches and deteriorate rapidly once they pass through urban centres,” said Linto Alappat of the department of geology and environmental science, Christ College, Irinjalakuda.

“Our rivers are not dying because they lack water; they are dying because they have become carriers of untreated sewage,” he said.

Rapid urbanisation, he pointed out, has far outpaced Kerala’s sanitation infrastructure, while rivers continue to be treated as drainage channels rather than living ecosystems.

Further, Linto said that waste from lakhs of septic tanks and household drains seeps into streams every day, untreated. Sand mining and the filling of paddy fields have made it worse, leaving rivers too shallow to flush themselves clean for much of the year.