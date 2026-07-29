Minister Chennithala launches Project Zero, names Nivin Pauly first Vigilance Commando

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Corruption is not confined to bribery but includes everything from delaying official action and denying timely services to allowing official ego to dictate public service, Home and Vigilance Minister Ramesh Chennithala said on Wednesday as he launched Project Zero - Vigilance Whistle, a statewide campaign against corruption.
The campaign aims to mobilise young people to become the state's first line of defence against corruption. Actor Nivin Pauly was named the first Vigilance Commando in the event.
"Delayed justice is denied justice. There should be no room for officers to postpone action or refuse services over personal ego or perceived disrespect from members of the public. Today’s youth doesn’t tolerate corruption. If youngsters join the government to wipe out corruption, no one would dare to commit corruption,” said Ramesh Chennithala.
The state-level inauguration of Project Zero – Vigilance Whistle, jointly organised by the Vigilance Department and the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), was held at the Loyola School auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram.
The campaign with the motto ‘Youth Against Corruption' introduced the 'Blow the Whistle' initiative, encouraging citizens to report corruption, along with a network of Vigilance Commandos.
In a light-hearted moment during the event, Chennithala, after initially mispronouncing the actor's name, asked the audience to loudly say the "first Vigilance Commando's" name, admitted his mistake, called Nivin an "action hero" and formally conferred the Vigilance Commando badge on him.
The minister, Nivin Pauly and hundreds of students then blew Vigilance whistles together to launch the campaign. Students were also presented with Vigilance Commando badges.
Addressing the gathering, Nivin Pauly described Project Zero as a significant beginning in the fight against corruption.
“A society survives on its faith in the rule of law, and once that faith is lost, society begins to crumble. Corruption is not confined to bribery but also includes denying opportunities to others and taking shortcuts for personal gain,” said Nivin Pauly.
Referring to the growing belief that honesty does not pay, he said the mindset must change and that the change should begin in schools. He also urged young people to avoid peers who push them into harmful situations and said a generation willing to question authority can help build a more accountable society.
Nivin also administered a youth integrity pledge, which was repeated by students and others attending the programme.
Calling for public participation, Chennithala appealed to people to extend Project Zero the same support they had shown to Operation Toofan.
He said corruption had evolved with the growth of digital financial transactions, making it necessary for enforcement agencies to adapt. He also warned that files would be re-examined wherever necessary and irregularities would invite action. Ending corruption, he said, requires not only refusing to pay or accept bribes but also reporting corrupt practices.
VACB Director Manoj Abraham said technology would play a major role in the campaign, with young people expected to use digital tools to expose corruption. Vigilance Commandos, he said, would encourage people to "blow the whistle" and report corrupt practices.
Kazhakoottam MLA V Muraleedharan said corruption often begins with small compromises that eventually grow into larger failures of governance. Young people, he said, are the driving force behind social change and must question practices that normalise corruption if Kerala is to fully realise its development potential.
Governor's Secretary K Vasuki, the chief guest of the event, stressed that corruption first takes root in the mind. Narrating the story of Akbar and Birbal, she said integrity is built through everyday actions and that those who fail to cultivate honesty in small matters are likely to remain corrupt wherever they go.
Among those present were IGP Thomson Jose, Loyola Institutions Rector and Manager Fr Sunny Kunnappally SJ, Loyola School Principal Fr Dr Salvin Augustine SJ, Loyola College Principal Dr Prakash Pillai and CBSE Loyola School Principal Fr Ramlet Thomas.