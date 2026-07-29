Minister Chennithala launches Project Zero, names Nivin Pauly first Vigilance Commando

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Corruption is not confined to bribery but includes everything from delaying official action and denying timely services to allowing official ego to dictate public service, Home and Vigilance Minister Ramesh Chennithala said on Wednesday as he launched Project Zero - Vigilance Whistle, a statewide campaign against corruption.

The campaign aims to mobilise young people to become the state's first line of defence against corruption. Actor Nivin Pauly was named the first Vigilance Commando in the event.

"Delayed justice is denied justice. There should be no room for officers to postpone action or refuse services over personal ego or perceived disrespect from members of the public. Today’s youth doesn’t tolerate corruption. If youngsters join the government to wipe out corruption, no one would dare to commit corruption,” said Ramesh Chennithala.

The state-level inauguration of Project Zero – Vigilance Whistle, jointly organised by the Vigilance Department and the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), was held at the Loyola School auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The campaign with the motto ‘Youth Against Corruption' introduced the 'Blow the Whistle' initiative, encouraging citizens to report corruption, along with a network of Vigilance Commandos.

In a light-hearted moment during the event, Chennithala, after initially mispronouncing the actor's name, asked the audience to loudly say the "first Vigilance Commando's" name, admitted his mistake, called Nivin an "action hero" and formally conferred the Vigilance Commando badge on him.

The minister, Nivin Pauly and hundreds of students then blew Vigilance whistles together to launch the campaign. Students were also presented with Vigilance Commando badges.