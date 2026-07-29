‘New-gen’ courses: Kerala University to begin process of approval

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala has decided to kick-start the process of granting approval to “new-gen” undergraduate and post graduate courses that were sanctioned by the previous LDF government at the fag end of its tenure. A decision to this effect by the KU syndicate came amid concerns that the varsity’s apex body, now dominated by UDF members, would disallow approval to such courses owing to political differences.

According to syndicate member R S Sasikumar, the varsity will kickstart the inspection of colleges as part of the approval process soon.

“Owing to the prevailing time frame for approval, eligible colleges would be able to offer such courses by the next academic year,” he added.

It was just ahead of the assembly election notification that the LDF government issued orders sanctioning UG and PG courses to to seven government colleges and 35 aided colleges. Of these, five government colleges and 16 aided colleges were under Kerala University.

Owing to the delay in obtaining approval, many colleges removed the courses from their list of available options for the current academic year. The sanctioning of courses had also courted controversy following allegations that some deserving government colleges were sidelined. Owing to the assembly election-related uncertainty, the university had kept the approval process in abeyance.

Meanwhile, the syndicate also decided to give approval to around half a dozen courses started by a few autonomous colleges under the varsity without obtaining its prior approval. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the future of students enrolled in such courses. However, the institutions will be issued a stern warning against launching new courses or admitting students without obtaining the university’s provisional nod in future.