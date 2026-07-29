Waqf Board crisis a creation of previous LDF government, says CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister VD Satheesan blamed the previous LDF government for the present issues related to the reconstitution of the state Waqf Board.

Satheesan said the Waqf Board, constituted during the previous LDF government’s tenure, had expressed willingness before the Supreme Court to include non-Muslim members in the Board.

“The Waqf Board told the Supreme Court that the body would be reconstituted by including non-Muslim members. However, it was only after the new amendment (to the Waqf Act) came into force that the LDF government decided to reconstitute the Waqf Board, paving way for the current problems," the CM told reporters at a post-cabinet briefing on Wednesday.

“Had the Waqf Board been constituted earlier, the new provision (on inclusion of non Muslims) would not have become applicable,” he said. Satheesan alleged that the previous government delayed the Board’s formation with the aim of excluding Opposition members from it.

The Chief Minister also launched a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of spreading misinformation regarding the state government's legal standing on the Waqf Board issue.

"The Leader of Opposition claimed that the government informed the High Court that it supports appointing non-Muslim members to the Waqf Board. In reality, the government had urged the court to dismiss the case relating to Waqf Board reconstitution. However, the Waqf Board that was established when Pinarayi Vijayan was the Chief Minister, directly went to the Supreme Court," Satheesan said.