BJP MLA V Muraleedharan injured after weighing scale breaks during temple ritual in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP senior leader and Kazhakkoottam MLA V Muraleedharan sustained bruises to his right leg after the weighing scale used during a ‘thulabharam’ ritual broke and collapsed at the Pournamikkavu Temple in Venganoor.

‘Thulabharam’ is an offering made by placing materials equal to a devotee’s body weight on the temple balance and dedicating it to the deity.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Wednesday while the ‘thulabharam’ was being performed before the temple’s presiding deity.

‘Muraleedharan was offering ‘kappa pazham’ (a variety of banana) as part of the ritual when the rope supporting the weighing scale snapped. The scale fell bruising his right leg.

Following the accident, he was rushed to a private hospital. Medical examinations confirmed that there were no fractures and that he had suffered only bruises. After receiving treatment, the MLA returned home.