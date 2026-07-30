Driven by purpose, two teens from Kerala write an ‘easy’ chapter in online education

KOZHIKODE: In an age where education often comes with a price tag and online coaching platforms compete for subscribers, two school students from Kozhikode and Kannur districts are building something radically different. Armed with little more than a shared dream, a laptop and a belief that no child should miss out on learning because of poverty, they have transformed a simple WhatsApp conversation into a growing online education movement.
Meet Adarsh R S, a Plus-I science student of GHSS Naduvannur in Kozhikode, and Yadhav M, a Plus-I science student of GVHSS Edayanur in Kannur. While most students their age are busy preparing for examinations, the duo spends evenings teaching, mentoring and managing EduConnect, a digital learning platform that offers budget-friendly tuition classes to students who cannot afford expensive coaching.
The idea was born in August 2025, when Adarsh was preparing for his SSLC examinations. “During my SSLC preparation, I realised that many students genuinely wanted tuition but simply couldn’t afford it,” Adarsh told TNIE. “That stayed with me. I felt education shouldn’t depend on a family’s financial situation. That’s when the idea of EduConnect was born.”
Soon after, Adarsh shared his vision with Yadav, whom he had met through a WhatsApp study group. The idea immediately resonated with him. “He appreciated the concept from the very beginning,” Adarsh recalls. “We decided to build a website together and start the initiative.”
The beginning was modest. Their first online classes had just seven or eight students. There were no elaborate studios or expensive marketing campaigns. Less than a year later, EduConnect has grown into a structured web platform serving more than 45 students across Kerala.
The website offers classes following the Kerala state syllabus for SSLC and Plus-I students, with plans to introduce artificial intelligence courses in the coming months.
Initially, the two founders themselves handled almost every class. As the number of students increased, they realised they needed additional support.
“Since many students were around our age or younger, it was easy for us to build a connection with them,” Adarsh said. “But as the platform expanded, we brought in five qualified teachers who fully supported our mission. Yadav and I still continue to teach several classes ourselves.”
“Our goal is straightforward,” Adarsh explained. “We don’t want to drag lessons unnecessarily. We try to explain concepts in the simplest possible way so that students from every background can understand them easily. We want to reach more students who genuinely need academic support. We make sure our studies are never affected. In fact, teaching helps us revise our own chapters better,” Adarsh said .
The platform now functions through a dedicated website, offering organised online classes while maintaining its original mission of making quality education accessible to students from economically weaker families.
Plans to introduce AI
The idea was born in August 2025.Less than a year later, EduConnect has grown into a structured web platform serving more than 45 students across Kerala.
The website offers classes following the Kerala state syllabus for SSLC and Plus-I students, with plans to introduce artificial intelligence courses in the coming months