Driven by purpose, two teens from Kerala write an ‘easy’ chapter in online education

KOZHIKODE: In an age where education often comes with a price tag and online coaching platforms compete for subscribers, two school students from Kozhikode and Kannur districts are building something radically different. Armed with little more than a shared dream, a laptop and a belief that no child should miss out on learning because of poverty, they have transformed a simple WhatsApp conversation into a growing online education movement.

Meet Adarsh R S, a Plus-I science student of GHSS Naduvannur in Kozhikode, and Yadhav M, a Plus-I science student of GVHSS Edayanur in Kannur. While most students their age are busy preparing for examinations, the duo spends evenings teaching, mentoring and managing EduConnect, a digital learning platform that offers budget-friendly tuition classes to students who cannot afford expensive coaching.

The idea was born in August 2025, when Adarsh was preparing for his SSLC examinations. “During my SSLC preparation, I realised that many students genuinely wanted tuition but simply couldn’t afford it,” Adarsh told TNIE. “That stayed with me. I felt education shouldn’t depend on a family’s financial situation. That’s when the idea of EduConnect was born.”

Soon after, Adarsh shared his vision with Yadav, whom he had met through a WhatsApp study group. The idea immediately resonated with him. “He appreciated the concept from the very beginning,” Adarsh recalls. “We decided to build a website together and start the initiative.”

The beginning was modest. Their first online classes had just seven or eight students. There were no elaborate studios or expensive marketing campaigns. Less than a year later, EduConnect has grown into a structured web platform serving more than 45 students across Kerala.