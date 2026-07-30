From silence to success: 41-year-old musician from Kerala earns global acclaim with perseverance

GURUVAYUR: For Koorkenchery native Arun Prasad, the challenges posed by autism have not stood in the way of scripting an extraordinary success story through his musical journey.

Through sheer determination and talent, the 41-year-old singer has earned global recognition from three prestigious record certification organisations – India Book of Records, the International Book of Records, and the World Wide Book of Records – after performing live on more than 100 consecutive stages. This rare achievement – maximum musical stage performances by an autistic person – has made Arun one of the few artists to receive all three honours simultaneously for the same accomplishment.

His perseverance and love for music enabled him to overcome limitations and inspire countless others. Fluent in five languages, he sings in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, while also being proficient in English and Kannada.

Arun began pursuing his passion at a young age, and over the years he has recorded 54 devotional songs and sung and acted in four music albums. He is also skilled in playing the keyboard and violin, showcasing his versatility as a musician. Arun’s life is also a story of resilience.

Until the age of two-and-a-half, Arun was unable to speak. It was only after undergoing specialised training at the Speech and Hearing Institute in Mysuru that he began communicating. Despite his disability, he completed both his SSLC and higher secondary examinations without the assistance of a scribe. Living in Bengaluru and Chennai further helped him master multiple languages and improve his communication skills.