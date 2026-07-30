Hope, anxiety in harbours across Kerala as trawl ban to end tomorrow

KOCHI: With the 52-day annual trawl ban period set to end on Friday, a feeling of hope and anxiety prevail at the fishing harbours across the state. For the 30,000 fishing crafts operated by traditional fishermen, the trawl ban period, that offers them a season of bountiful catch, has not been encouraging. While a few motorised crafts got bounteous catch, most of them had to struggle to meet the operating cost.

This uncertainty has spread anxiety among the 3,500-odd mechanised boat operators who fear they will have to undertake longer fishing trips this time.

According to Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) director Grinson George, the climatic impact of El Nino, has affected the Southwest monsoon, which may have an impact on the fishing sector also.

According to mechanised boat operators, the biggest challenge is the sharp increase in operation cost. The price of diesel has crossed Rs 100 per litre, and fishing boats have to spend Rs 4 lakh on fuel for a seven-day fishing expedition.

“We have refurbished the boats and purchased new fishing gear. The expenses range from Rs 4 to 7 lakh per boat. Most of the boat owners are in financial crisis due to the decline in marine resources,” said All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association president Peter Mathias.

Meanwhile, the boat operators have given a representation to Fisheries Minister V E Abdul Gafoor seeking his intervention to make amendments in the Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation Act to save the industry from the crisis.