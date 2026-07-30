No ban on ‘Kodathi Vilakku’, but consider a change of name: Kerala HC

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday directed the managing committee of the Guruvayur Devaswom to consider adopting a more appropriate name in place of ‘Kodathi Vilakku’ at the Guruvayur temple. The court instructed the committee to issue notices to all affected parties, provide them an opportunity to be heard, and take a decision within three months.

A division bench observed that the name ‘Kodathi Vilakku’ may create the impression of an institutional association or endorsement by the judiciary in relation to an event connected with a particular religious tradition. In the interest of maintaining the perception of institutional neutrality, the court said it would be appropriate to consider adopting a more suitable name.

The court noted that the ‘Vilakku’ is organised by advocates practising at the Chavakkad courts, though contributions are also received from judicial officers.

“Having carefully considered the materials on record and the submissions, we find no justification to prohibit the conduct of the Vilakku or similar events. There is no material to indicate that the event is conducted in a manner inconsistent with constitutional or institutional principles, or that any judicial officer is required or compelled to participate in the programme,” the Division Bench observed.

The order was passed in a case initiated suo motu on the basis of a complaint against the conduct of ‘Kodathi Vilakku’ and similar practices at the temple. As per the complaint, despite the alleged ban on ‘Kodathi Vilakku’ in 2022, the practice continues at the temple. The complainant also sought a ban on ‘Kodathi Vilakku’, ‘Police Vilakku’, ‘Postal Vilakku’, ‘SBI Vilakku’, ‘Canara Bank Vilakku’, and ‘Dhanalakshmi Vilakku’.