Noon meal workers’ pay delayed in Kerala; schools in financial crisis over price hike

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the promises by the UDF government to address their concerns, close to 13,400 school noon meal workers are in crisis with their income getting delayed.

After the UDF government’s first cabinet meeting, Chief Minister V D Satheesan had announced a decision to increase the honorarium of noon meal workers. However, even after the new academic year started, no amount was disbursed leaving them without income for about two months.

Trade union leaders said that even the earlier promise of reducing the student-worker ratio has not been implemented so far. On the other hand, schools are struggling to make both ends meet amid the price hike in commodities.

INTUC’s School Pachaka Thozhilali Congress state general secretary Habeeb Sait said that the government has not even implemented the previous LDF government’s decision to reduce the worker-student ratio from 1:500 to 1:300. “This was agreed upon by former minister V Sivankutty in last August itself, but still remains unfulfilled. We met the General Education Minister N Samsudheen and Labour Minister Bindhu Krishna to raise our concerns, but none of it has made any impact,” he said.

Stating that due to high workload, schools divide the work and payment among multiple workers, School Pachaka Thozhilali Sanghadana (HMS) state president Shakunthala S said that though the chief minister promised them to immediately address the issue earlier this month, nothing has moved forward.

“The government order was to give an amount of `1,000 in addition to the honorarium we are getting based on total working days. Officers from the education department said that they have not received any official communication regarding this,” she said.