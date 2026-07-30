Stray dog euthanasia: Animal husbandry department in Kerala drafts SOP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid concerns sparked by the local self-government department (LSGD) directive to implement the Supreme Court’s order permitting euthanasia of rabid, incurably ill and demonstrably dangerous stray dogs, the animal husbandry department has proposed a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) that seeks to scientifically define a ‘violent’ or ‘vicious’ dog and introduce safeguards against arbitrary euthanasia.

According to the guidelines, a stray dog is considered violent or vicious if it has executed an unprovoked attack resulting in a human being suffering a bite or an unprovoked attack on more than two livestock or stray animals.

According to the animal husbandry department, the LSGD order required greater clarity to prevent misuse and protect veterinarians from becoming the sole decision-makers.

Animal husbandry department deputy director Sanjay D told TNIE that the draft guidelines, with all recommendations,have been submitted to the LSGD for approval as a separate government order.

“The current system is impractical. The Supreme Court’s directions need to be translated into a scientific and practical protocol for implementation. The proposed SOP seeks to clearly define what constitutes a ‘dangerous’ or ‘violent’ dog,with an ‘unprovoked bite’ emerging as a key criteria. We hope the LSGD comes out with a clearer order incorporating the guidelines in the SOP,” Sanjay said. Given the circumstances, the Indian Veterinary Association on Wednesday met the LSGD principal director to raise the issue.