When radiowaves meet melody

As popular melodies filled the air at Changampuzha Park, some in the audience quietly hummed along, while others nodded to the song’s rhythm. The songs were familiar, but the voices were different.

They belonged not to playback singers but radio presenters, programme producers, editors and artists whose voices have long accompanied listeners through Kerala’s airwaves.

The occasion was ‘Paattoram’, a musical evening organised by Swarakkoottu, a cultural collective founded by professionals associated with Akashvani Kochi FM.

According to Sijo Peter, president of Swarakkoottu, the collective was founded in 2015, and was born of a shared vision of a few people. Then Akashvani Kochi station director Balakrishnan Koyyal, programme executive Sreekumar Mukhathala, marketing officer Vinod Kuriyappilly, along with station staff and devoted listeners, came together to create a platform where music and culture could thrive beyond the studio.

A decade later, the collective has grown into a community of over 75 active members. With cinema music at its core, they also organise programmes based on themes ranging from the monsoon and public health to the lives of legendary musicians. Apart from this, they also engage in public lectures, literary discussions, health awareness programmes, environmental campaigns, drama performances, skits and other cultural events.

“Our basic objective has always been to promote art and culture. Along with it, we organise talks on subjects that matter to society, including health and environmental awareness. Music has always been an inseparable part of our programmes,” says Suresh Kanjirakkatt, treasurer of Swarakkoottu and a radio jockey at Akashvani FM.