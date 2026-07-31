A N Shamseer blames it on Vellappally row, candidate picks

“Though the Ayyappa Sangamam was not organised by the government, a perception was created among the public that it was. Under no circumstances should Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement have been read out at the Ayyappa Sangamam. The party has carried out self-criticism. We will definitely come back,” Shamseer said.

He said the CPM was willing to openly acknowledge its mistakes and correct them.

“Who else but our party can engage in such self-criticism? We identified the reasons for our defeat and criticised ourselves. We are a party that works among the people. In politics, the people are the real masters. When the people tell us that we have made mistakes, we accept those mistakes and move forward,” he said. Taking a swipe at the UDF government, Shamseer said it was still in its “honeymoon period.”