BJP begins push for LS polls with ‘Mission 2029’ in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its long-term electoral strategy, the BJP has launched ‘Mission 2029’ in Kerala, kicking off preparations for the next Lok Sabha election almost three years in advance. The exercise marks one of the party’s earliest organisational mobilisations in the state for a parliamentary election, reflecting its intent to build a sustained campaign rather than a short-term poll effort.

According to party sources, a meeting of the BJP’s state top brass has reached an informal consensus to assign senior leaders as in-charges of key parliamentary constituencies.

The move is widely seen as positioning them as potential candidates well ahead of the polls. The strategy is expected to give the leaders adequate time to build grassroots networks, strengthen booth-level organisation and improve their visibility among voters in their respective constituencies.

“The party also plans to appoint in-charges for all 120 assembly segments to strengthen electoral groundwork,” a senior party office-bearer said.

The party is also planning to increase the number of organisational regions in Kerala from the present five to six, with the objective of improving coordination and strengthening its regional outreach. The decisions are expected to be formalised at a meeting of the state core committee scheduled for next month.

The first meeting related to ‘Mission 2029’, convened by state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, was attended by the party’s state general secretaries and vice-presidents. As per the informal understanding reached at the meeting, Chandrasekhar, K Surendran and Suresh Gopi will spearhead election efforts in Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal and Thrissur respectively.