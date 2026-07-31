Funding trumps politics as Kerala UDF gives nod for PM SHRI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Arguing that central funds would otherwise lapse, the UDF on Thursday executed a clear policy U-turn, giving its in-principle approval to implement the PM SHRI scheme in Kerala, even as the IUML maintained a conspicuous silence at the ruling front’s state coordination committee meeting.

Presenting the government’s stand at the meeting, Chief Minister V D Satheesan contended that there was no reason to let Central funds lapse.

Leaders of all UDF allies, including the IUML — which had vehemently opposed the scheme’s implementation in Kerala — remained silent.

Despite reports that the Congress high command had advised the chief minister against proceeding with the scheme, KPCC president Sunny Joseph and his predecessors M M Hassan, Ramesh Chennithala, K Sudhakaran and K Muraleedharan also chose not to object.

Although the state government had constituted a four-member Cabinet sub-committee to examine the PM SHRI scheme, the UDF’s decision to back its implementation has effectively rendered the panel’s report irrelevant.

Explaining the decisions taken at the meeting, UDF convener Adoor Prakash said the government would decide which schools would implement the PM SHRI scheme after the Cabinet sub-committee submits its report.