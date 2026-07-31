Guru is the full moon that dispels ignorance: Amritanandamayi Devi

KOLLAM: Mata Amritanandamayi Devi described the Guru as the full moon that dispels the darkness of ignorance and spreads the light of wisdom in her Guru Purnima message delivered at Amritapuri on Wednesday.

Amma said that while the Guru is commonly compared to the sun of knowledge, the full moon signifies the Guru’s completeness and the soothing grace that showers goodness and joy upon the world. This, she said, is the significance behind the observance of Guru Purnima.

Speaking about maturity and the value of time, Amma observed that money is like a rubber ball that can be retrieved when dropped, whereas time is like a glass cup that shatters beyond recovery. True maturity, she said, lies not in advising or attempting to change others, but in transforming one’s own attitude and accepting responsibility for one’s actions instead of assigning blame.

Amma later led prayers for world peace, meditation and bhajans. The programme also featured Nadopasana and cultural performances involving hundreds of vocalists and instrumentalists.