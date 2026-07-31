Labourers, farm workers at highest risk of fatality from leptospirosis in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Everyday routines like tending to a backyard garden or doing outdoor chores come with an unexpected risk in Kerala. Recent government death audit data, compiled from hospital records, reveal that death from leptospirosis was the highest among manual labourers, at 37% (47 deaths) in 2025. Agricultural workers accounted for 11% (14) and homemakers 10% (13) of the 390 fatalities recorded last year.

The outbreak has predominantly affected individuals between 40 and 69 years of age, though experts suspect the actual toll to be higher than reported. Amidst public focus on high-profile dengue outbreaks, Dr Althaf A, director of the Kerala Centre for Disease Control (K-CDC) and professor at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, highlights a far graver threat. He points out that leptospirosis warrants urgent attention because it accounts for a staggering 52% of all deaths caused by communicable diseases in the state.

“Importantly, these deaths are preventable with the right awareness and medicines that cost just Rs 3,” he added. Despite Kerala’s robust healthcare infrastructure, leptospirosis has emerged as its most lethal infectious threat, with deaths skyrocketing over fourfold to 1,455 in 2021-2025 from 319 in 2016-20, and mortality rate climbing from 4.2% to 6%. Over the same period, case volumes surged more than threefold.